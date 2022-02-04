Celtic confirm Tom Rogic status and update on 'niggles' from Rangers game

The midfielder missed the Hoops' cinch Premiership matches against Hearts, Dundee United and Rangers due to playing in World Cup qualifiers against Vietnam and Oman.

Asked if Rogic would get a break after the lengthy return journey, Postecoglou, whose side go into the match at Fir Park one point ahead of Rangers at the top of the table after a 3-0 Old Firm win on Wednesday night, said: "We don't do breaks during the year, he will get a break at the end of the year like everyone else.

"He's back and ready to play."

Tom Rogic has returned to Celtic following a spell on international duty with Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The former Australia boss revealed no casualties from the game against Rangers with striker Daizen Maeda, who was on the bench and came on as a second-half substitute after returning from international duty with Japan, ready to start if required.

Postecoglou said: "Everyone is fine, no issues. We had a couple of little niggles going into it with the boys who were starting but they all got through it okay.

"We will obviously get back Nir Bitton who was suspended and Tommy Rogic is obviously available and Daizen Maeda is fully available, they are the main changes."