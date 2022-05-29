'Lewis Morgan, are you kidding us?!' - Watch former Celtic forward score MLS stunner for New York Red Bulls

Lewis Morgan scored a stunning long-range volley for New York Red Bulls in the 4-1 win over DC United. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old hit a first-time volley from nearly 30 yards straight into the top corner during a 4-1 victory over DC United in the MLS Western Conference encounter.

Morgan spent two years at Celtic after joining from St Mirren in 2018 but managed just 31 appearances and two goals with a loan spell at Sunderland proceeding a move to America to sign with Inter Miami.

Impressive performances for David Beckham's newly-established franchise earned him $1.2million trade to NY Red Bulls earlier this year and the forward has now scored five times in 12 appearances for Gerhard Struber's side.

Sharing footage of his latest striker on Twitter, NY Red Bulls tweeted: "Lewis Morgan, are you kidding us?!"

That prompted one Celtic fan to write: "Unpopular opinion but if used properly Morgan would have done well with us eventually. This is an unreal strike."