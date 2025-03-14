Celtic injury sweat ahead of Old Firm fixture

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is hoping he will be ready to face Rangers despite enduring a "tough week" in his bid to recover from a calf injury.

The 31-year-old was posted missing from training on Friday, just 48 hours ahead of the game, as the league leaders prepare to host their city rivals at Parkhead on Sunday.

McGregor instead trained on his own as club physios monitor his condition ahead of the fourth Old Firm derby of the season - the third in the league - as the Hoops close in on the title.

Celtic's Callum McGregor is a doubt for Sunday's Old Firm clash against Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, McGregor said: “I wasn’t with the group today, so just trying to step it up and do a wee bit of individual work with the physio guys.

“Hopefully, we won’t have any reaction and I’ll be good to train with the team tomorrow, then if I can train tomorrow then I will be fit for Sunday. It’s a calf issue, so we will see how it goes.”

Celtic have the chance to move 19 points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership with a win over Rangers and edge to within two victories of clinching a fourth consecutive league championship.

McGregor, who is rarely substituted but was replaced in the second half of each of Celtic's last two matches against St Mirren and Hibs, is keen to ensure he is fit to play his part.

He said: “It’s one of those games you don’t want to miss so that is why we are giving it every chance and give it as long as you can to be ready to go out on the pitch.

“It’s been a tough week but I am trying to do everything I can to be available.

“I’ve said a million times that playing for Celtic is a huge honour, so you have to put yourself in a position that many supporters would do and play through the pain barrier and give yourself every chance to be involved in these games.

“The derby means so much to the club and means so much personally as well so you want to play in these games.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during a training session at Lennoxtown on Friday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is also keen to have his skipper available as he looks for his side to avenge the 3-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on January 2.

“We’ll make a final decision on Callum tomorrow [Saturday],” he said. “Very similar to last week, Callum didn’t train a great deal. Fitness-wise he’s obviously in a great place, but like last week, we gave him every opportunity to make the game [against Hibs], which he did and played 75 minutes.

“It’s similar this week with the issue around his calf, but we’ll assess that tomorrow and see where he is at.