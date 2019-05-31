Motherwell chief wants 'significantly' higher fee as Celtic linked with £1.2m move for David Turnbull

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows has told any club interested in David Turnbull that they will have to "significantly" improve on the Fir Park side's record transfer fee.

Burrows was reacting on Twitter to reports that Celtic were poised to make a £1.2 million bid for the midfielder.

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull.

He wrote: "Getting some questions re David Turnbull, given today’s newspaper report. I try not to reply to speculation (for obvious reasons), but to reiterate what I’ve already gone on public record as saying. We will only consider offers of significantly more than our record fee received."

Turnbull shot to fame this past season, emerging as one of the best midfielders in the country at the tender age of 19.

He netted 14 goals for the Steelmen and was rewarded with the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award at the season's end.

A Motherwell supporter growing up, he agreed a new two-year deal in January with reported interest from other teams.

Motherwell's record transfer fee currently stands at £1.75 million; received from the deal that sent Phil O'Donnell to Celtic in the early 90s.

It is understood they're looking for a fee around £3 million if Turnbull is going to be sold this summer.

