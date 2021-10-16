Motherwell 0 - 2 Celtic - How the players rated including outstanding performance from Hoops ace

How the players rated in Motherwell v Celtic. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Jota netted the opener in the first half on the counter attack after latching on to a Tom Rogic assist before David Turnbull added the second in the second half, the midfielder with a superb strike against his former side.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So how did all the players involved rate out of 10?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

MOTHERWELL

Liam Kelly - 5

Left far too much of a gap for Jota to hit to open the scoring for Celtic. Kicking erratic at best.

Stephen O’Donnell - 5

The Well captain was caught out for the opening goal which could be seen coming a mile off as Rogic slipped a pass inside him for Jota to score. Did well on another occasion to cut out such an attempted pass.

Bevis Mugabi - 8

A really good performance from the defender. Was well placed for crosses, making a number of important interventions and blocks.

Juhani Ojala - 6

A strong display from the Finn. Settled into Scottish football well.

Nathan McGinley - 6

Had a busy time against both Anthony Ralston and Liel Abada. Was perhaps fortunate for wasteful crossing.

Callum Slattery - 6

Combative as always and the most progressive of the midfielders on the ball. Was raided, perhaps unfairly, in the build up to the first goal.

Sean Goss - 5

Largely anonymous.

Liam Grimsahw - 7

Exactly the type of performance Graham Alexander would have wanted from his midfielder. Competitive, quick to react and strong at pressing.

Jordan Roberts - 6

Worked hard but rarely threatened in an attacking sense.

Kaiyne Woolery - 6

Offered plenty of pace and got in a couple of decent positions but couldn’t score due to alert defending.

Tony Watt - 6

Tried manfully up against the Celtic defence but lacked any sort of service.

SUBS

Kevin van Veen – 6

Provided a focal point and was more of a handful. Should have won a penalty.

Justin Amaluzor – N/A

Last 12 minutes and got a good opening to score.

CELTIC

Joe Hart - 6

Wasn’t busy in the way of saves but almost had a disaster early on when he hesitated with the ball under his feet when closed down.

Anthony Ralston - 7

Gets up and down the pitch so well. Strong defensively, crossing let him down in good positions at times.

Carl Starfelt - 6

Another nervy display. Watt got in behind him early on, was indecisive on the ball and a couple of moments of miscommunication.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6

Got in a mix up with both Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt but put himself in good positions to cut out crosses and win duels.

Boli Bolingoli - 6

Hesitant early on with his positioning but grew into the game. Was very lucky not to concede a penalty.

Callum McGregor - 9

Head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch. Controlled, measured, a leader on and off the ball. A pass out the park aside didn’t put a foot wrong.

David Turnbull - 7

Scored an incredible goal with a quite brilliant effort which had plenty of movement. Until that point he had been on the periphery, summed up by his shot in the first half with better options available.

Tom Rogic - 8

Different class in the first half, especially in the transition, driving Celtic forward. A lovely pass to set up Jota.

Liel Abada - 6

An interesting player who perhaps sums Celtic up at times. Really exciting and on the front foot, getting into good positions but then falls out of the game.

Jota - 7

A really entertaining player. He makes good runs and offers positional variety.

Kyogo Furuhashi - 6

The Japanese star didn’t have his most influential of games. Produced a brilliant flick in the first half, worked hard but didn’t get the chances he’d have wanted.

SUBS

Giorgos Giakoumakis – 6

Crucial minutes in building up his match sharpness. Attempted an overhead kick at one point.

Nir Bitton – 6

Added more solidity and control to the midfield.

Michael Johnston – N/A

On late.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.