MLS side make 'I'd be lying claim' over Celtic and Rangers target Gue-Sung Cho as transfer bids made

Minnesota United have confirmed their interested in South Korea striker Gue-Sung Cho who has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers.

By Angus Wright
1 hour ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:33pm
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano provided a recent update on the state of play regarding the 24-year-old Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors star. Three offers have reportedly been submitted for the player with a deal likely to be done this month.

Celtic, Minnesota and German club Mainz are all understood to have submitted official offers ranging from €3million to €6million with clauses regarding future sales. It has been reported Rangers are monitoring the player's situation. The American's have already gone public with their view on Cho.

“I’d be lying if he wasn’t of interest,” manager Adrian Heath admitted. "The way he played in the World Cup showed everybody. But we’ll have to wait and see. There has been some dialogue there — along with two or three other players as well.”

For Celtic, Cho could be a replacement for Giorgos Giakoumakis who has an offer from Japan.

Gue-sung Cho is wanted by Celtic as well as clubs abroad. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
