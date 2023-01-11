Cho Geu-Sung to Celtic latest as ‘50 per cent sell-on' offer made in bid to win race for key target

Celtic have reportedly offered Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors a substantial sell-on clause in a bid to win the race to sign South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung.

The Parkhead side are one of three clubs vying for the 24-year-old’s signature with Bundesliga side Mainz and MLS outfit Minnesota United also keen on landing the player who starred for his country at the World Cup, scoring two goals against Ghana.

Now details of each of the three bids have emerged with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that Celtic have offered a fee in the region of £2.6million for Gue-sung, including 50 per cent on any future sale up to the value of £5.3million.

He also claims that Minnesota have offered more cash up front, in the shape of a £4.4million bid, but with a lesser 30 per cent sell-on fee, while Mainz are said to have submitted a transfer fee similar to the amount proposed by Celtic.

Celtic target Cho Gue-Sung in action for South Korea during the World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Romano added: “Discussions are taking place to decide next club.”

Representatives from Celtic met with Jeonbuk technical director Ji-Sung Park in London on Tuesday to put forward their proposals for another one of Ange Postecoglou’s key January signing targets.

