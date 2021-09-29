Carl Starfelt sends message to Celtic detractors and makes 'not 100 per cent happy' admission

The Swedish defender acknowledges the responsibilities placed on him by Ange Postecoglou’s building-from-the-back attack-focused philosophy have required him to broaden his footballing horizons. Yet this has not spared the 26-year-old heavy criticism for some high profile errors since his £4m move from Rubin Kazan in late July, Celtic failing to convince at the back. However, not factored into assessments of Starfelt is the open approach of Postecoglou’s teams and contributions that have led to him regularly featuring among the Celtic players producing most successful touches in games.

“I know that I can perform better,” he said. “You have not seen the best of me yet, in my own opinion. I am confident that I will just get better and better. It is different football for me here, not only a new country. It is a new team and the way the team wants to play. Sometimes it can take a bit of adaptation time. I know that, and I am confident I will get better and better the more I play. I just know there are parts of my game that I want to improve and that I’ve not been 100 per cent happy with. I am working very hard on them, on the training pitch and the games, and also analysing it outside. I will get better. We want to play through the ground and through our defenders. I like it, it is very developing. That is one part why I choose to come here. In getting so many touches, I try to develop it as fast and as well as possible.”