Liel Abada has left Celtic to join Charlotte FC in the MLS and the 22-year-old has taken to social media to post a message to the club’s support.

The 22-year-old spent two-and-a-half years at Celtic Park but did not feature recently due to personal issues amid the war in his homeland Israel. His transfer is set to bring in £10million to Celtic’s coffers, but the team is shorn of one of its more potent forwards in recent times. And as Charlotte FC revelled in bringing in a player of such repute, Abada explained his move and left a note to the Parkhead faithful.

Abada’s message read: “After 2 and half incredible years, the time has come to bid farewell. Where do I even begin? Leaving Celtic wasn’t in my plans, yet life’s unpredictable turns remind us that we’re not always in control.

“The past six months have been a personal challenge, yet the overwhelming support from the Gaffer, coaches, and board has been my rock. Their unwavering faith during these times won’t be forgotten but cherished forever.

“Reflecting on my journey here brings a smile to my face, the trophies lifted, goals celebrated, electric atmospheres, and moments of pure bliss will forever be etched in my memory. To my teammates and staff, thank you for pushing me to excel, not just as a player, but as a person. You’ve all played a pivotal role in shaping who I am today.

"A special shout out to my family and my girlfriend, whose steadfast support and love have been my guiding light. Arriving in a new country at 19 was daunting, but Niro and his family welcomed me with open arms, making Scotland feel like home from day one. Their kindness made all the difference, on and off the pitch.

"To the incredible Israeli community in Glasgow, you’ve given me so much warmth and love. You hold a special place in my heart. And last but not least thank you to all the Celtic fans. Recent times were very difficult for myself and my family but I want to say thank you to all the Celtic fans that stood by me, supported and respected me as a Celtic player and I hope that I have given you few moments to remember me by.