Celtic's full statement on Liel Abada exit as Charlotte FC fend off multiple suitors to land Israeli with big fee

Liel Abada’s Celtic exit has been confirmed after Charlotte FC announced the signing of the 22-year-old winger.

Celtic are expected to recoup a fee in the region of £10million for the Israeli, who joined the club from Maccabi Petah Tikva in the summer of 2021 for £3.5m. Abada scored 29 goals and fashioned 22 assists in his 112 games as a Celtic player, but had become unsettled in Glasgow due to troubles in his homeland, exacerbated by elements of the Celtic support aligning themselves with Palestine, and he has not featured in the first-team squad for some weeks.

Charlotte FC, who are managed by former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, say they had to fend off competition from other teams in the MLS and clubs in Europe for Abada’s signature. The Americans have landed Israel internationalist as a Young Designated Player and their director of scouting Thomas Schaling said: “I think he sees that we're a very ambitious project. We didn't settle for the performances last year. We want to take a huge step forward with Dean [Smith]. I think he knows he can become a really important player here. The Young DP tag is not something taken lightly.”

Schaling continued: “He's a very energetic and direct player who always wants to go to goal. How he directs his running off the ball and how he angles himself to dribble is always towards goal. He also likes to take a shot, go around defenders, and cut back, which are all good weapons. He's very aggressive and eager to score.”

Charlotte DC general manager Zoran Krneta commented: “Liel has been one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe and we’re delighted to welcome him to Charlotte. He’s an elite goal scorer and chance creator who is a proven winner that is determined to bring trophies home to the Club and our supporters. Liel has amassed nearly 200 professional games since making his debut, a stellar number for a 22-year-old, and has experience on Europe’s biggest stage – the UEFA Champions League. To bring a player of his calibre to Major League Soccer speaks to the strength of the league, but also that Charlotte FC is an attractive destination for top foreign talent.”

A statement on Celtic’s website read: “Liel Abada has joined MLS side, Charlotte FC. The 22-year-old spent just over two-and-a-half years with Celtic, having joined from Maccabi Petah Tikva in July 2021, and making a total of 112 appearances. He made his debut in a UEFA Champions League qualifier against FC Midtjylland at Celtic Park that same month, and scored the first of 29 goals for the Hoops in a 1-1 draw.

“In total, he scored 15 goals in that 2021/22 season as Celtic won the League Cup and the Premiership title. The following season, the Hoops went one better, securing a domestic treble, with Liel Abada scoring 13 goals, including a hat-trick in a 9-0 win over Dundee United and a double in a 4-0 derby win over Rangers. His 29th and final goal for the club came this season when he scored in a 3-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.