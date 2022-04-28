Liel Abada hails his Celtic 'big brother' as winger reveals just how he settled in so quickly

The winger says he has now settled into Scotland with some home comforts provided by his Israeli international team-mate Bitton who has taken him under his wing off the pitch as Abada’s career has taken off on it.
“Nir has become like a big brother to me. When I came there he made sure I had everything I need. On top of being a really good player, he’s a top human being.
“Nir and his family have really helped me settle in Glasgow. I can’t explain how much he’s helped – he even cooks for me! He’s really done a lot.
“Celtic are a very warm club with passionate supporters. I feel right at home now.
“It was difficult coming here at first as a young player, but I am a footballer who has a dream and I want to improve."
Kicking off with 15 goals in 51 appearances, a cup win and a league title on the horizon, Abada’s start couldn’t have gone much better. As well as Bitton, he credits his Celtic team-mates for a successful season and one in particular for inspiring the team to the top of the table.
“We feel very united in the dressing room. There is a great atmosphere and we are all there for each-other.
“Callum McGregor has been the most important player in the squad though. He’s looked after everyone and kept us all together. He has been very good for us.”