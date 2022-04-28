'It's always fun to score against Rangers': Celtic star aiming to inflict more misery on rivals

The Israeli winger made the most of his opportunity with a goal the last time the rivals met at Celtic Park – a pivotal match in the title race, won 3-0 by his side – and with the SPFL Premiership trophy now within sight, Abada is hoping for more of the “fun” factor he experienced back in February.

“It was such an amazing atmosphere. It’s always fun to score against Rangers. It’s a great feeling to score against your biggest rivals. I was happy to give the supporters a big result,” he said. “The most important thing was we won the game and collected the three points.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Was it the best atmosphere I have experienced? Of course. I’m only 20 and played in some big games in Israel. But this was amazing. If we win on Sunday, could it be even better? Of course.

“The atmosphere is always amazing inside Celtic Park but if we win the championship, I don’t even know what it will be like.

“We can talk about that afterwards so the focus is on Sunday and completing our goal.”

Regaining the Premiership in Ange Postecoglou’s first season after such a significant turnaround in personnel last summer would at least meet, or exceed, many expectations and since arriving for £3.5million and contributing 15 goals Abada wants to cement his own success and clinch the title over the next fortnight.

“I had high expectations from myself when I arrived here. I wanted to achieve the best I can and all of my teammates and coaches have helped me do that. I always had big expectations, even as a young player coming to a big football club like Celtic.

Liel Abada celebrates making it 3-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park, on February 2, 2022. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“It’s about working as hard as you can for the team and for the supporters.

“It’s great fun to see all the love and appreciation you get from the supporters when I am in the city.

“Everyone is so good when you talk to them in the street, I just want to repay them.”