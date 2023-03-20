Celtic fans have been warned to prepare for the departure of Liel Abada this summer after the president of his former club claimed the winger has rejected a new contract offer.

The 21-year-old Israel international has some of the best attacking stats in the Scottish Premiership since joining for £3.5million from Maccabi Petah Tivka in the summer of 2021 with 27 and 18 assists despite a lack of regular starts for the Parkhead side.

Those impressive numbers have caught the attention of English Premier League sides with the president of his previous club, Avi Luzon, insisting the youngster is almost certain to be sold this summer after a January approach was turned down.

Luzon told One Sport: “I believe he will be sold in the summer to the Premier League. There were talks already in the last window, but he didn't want to be sold.

Liel Abada has been tipped to leave Celtic this summer amid interest from the English Premier League. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“They offered him a contract extension and I know he didn't agree, because he wants to be sold. I don't know the names of teams, but there are offers and I believe at a probability level of over 90 per cent that he will move to the Premier League in the summer.

Luzon also claims that Abada has more to his game than Israel team-mate Manor Solomon, who moved to Fulham on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer with a big-money permanent move mooted for this summer.