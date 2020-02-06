Lennon blasts SFA, Rangers boss on controversial interview, Celtic fans' Morelos banner, Hoops 'could hold onto Edouard', Hibs fans target Kamberi - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Lennon: SFA charges 'ridiculous'

Neil Lennon rounded on the charges brought by the SFA on Celtic and Hamilton for “failing to act in an orderly fashion” during the Scottish champions’ 4-1 in Lanarkshire at the weekend. “I thought it was ridiculous,” said Lennon. “We’ll wait and see what happens but I didn’t think there was anything in it. The media didn’t even ask me about it so I’m hoping nothing comes of it." (The Scotsman)

Gerrard speaks on controversial interview

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is keen to move on from the Sky Sports interview with Alfredo Morelos that has dominated headlines this week. The Gers boss said after his side's 2-1 win over Hibs: "They’ve said sorry to both clubs and also the player, so we move on from that situation." (Daily Record)

Hoops fans unfurl Morelos banner

Celtic fans attending their side's Premiership match with Motherwell at Fir Park unveiled a banner aimed at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Written in Spanish, the message read: "Mejorate Pronto Alfredo" - "Get well soon Alfredo". (The Scotsman)

Celtic 'could hold onto Edouard'

Noel Whelan has claimed that Celtic may yet be able to hold onto in-demand striker Odsonne Edouard - depending on how highly the Frenchman places European football on his list of requirements. (Football Insider)

McInnes: I felt like booing myself

Derek McInnes says his Aberdeen side were "nowhere near good enough" in their defeat by St Johnstone at Pittodrie as he admitted he can why fans were jeering. (BBC Sport)

Fans target Kamberi

Rangers striker Florian Kamberi was targeted by Hibs fans at Ibrox unhappy with comments he made after joining the Gers on loan. At regular intervals during and after the Premiership match, which ended in a 2-1 win for Rangers, travelling supporters could be heard singing: "F*** Kamberi." (Various)

Pereira 'sorry'

Joel Pereira apologised to his Hearts team-mates in the dressing room following the 3-2 defeat by Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park. The Portuguese took responsibility for the decisive goal in the game, which Eamonn Brophy scored to put the visitors 3-0 ahead five minutes after half-time. (Evening News)

Ross 'proud but frustrated'

Jack Ross declared himself proud but hugely frustrated after a battling Hibs performance at Ibrox ended in defeat. (Evening News)