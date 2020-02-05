'Ridiculous' - Neil Lennon hits out at SFA charges dished out to Celtic and Hamilton

Neil Lennon rounded on the charges brought by the SFA on Celtic and Hamilton Accies for “failing to act in an orderly fashion” during the Scottish champions’ 4-1 in Lanarkshire at the weekend.

The sanctions relate to referee Nick Walsh being surrounded by players from both sides in the aftermath of Leigh Griffiths appearing to put a foot down on the chest of Sam Wood.

The flashpoint led to pushing between Griffiths and Alex Gogic, for which both were booked, a judicial panel later clearing the Celtic striker of any offence for the contact with Woods.

“I thought it was ridiculous,” said Lennon. “We’ll wait and see what happens but I didn’t think there was anything in it. The media didn’t even ask me about it so I’m hoping nothing comes of it.

“For me Leigh didn’t do anything wrong and there was no malice or intent. If there was I’d be the first to say.

"Pushing him [Gogic] annoyed me so I had a quick chat with him. In terms of the new charge I’m surprised by it.”