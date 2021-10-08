Leigh Griffiths SFA hearing over Dundee v St Johnstone flare incident delayed - and here's why

Dundee's Leigh Griffiths (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The striker, on loan from Celtic, was cited to a Hampden summit after it was claimed he kicked a flare into a stand housing supporters at the Kilmac Stadium during his team’s quarter-final exit.

Griffiths later apologised over the “regrettable” incident and explained he had intended to remove the pyrotechnic from the playing area, but the alleged actions brought citations for three alleged breaches of the SFA rulebook including misconduct, bringing the game into disrepute and not acting in the best interests of the game.

A hearing was set for next Thursday (October 14) with potential punishments open to the governing body including a lengthy suspension.

However that date has now been shelved to allow a police investigation into the matter to proceed.

Griffiths was charged with ‘culpable and reckless conduct’ following the match on September 22.