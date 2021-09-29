Leigh Griffiths faces SFA misconduct charge over flare incident during Dundee v St Johnstone quarter final

Dundee's Leigh Griffiths. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Footage of the striker allegedly kicking a pyrotechnic device off of the playing surface at the away stand of Dens Park emerged during the game, which Dundee lost to St Johnstone, and resulted in police action for the forward.

Now the Scottish football association has also stepped in and called the striker to a disciplinary hearing next month over the incident.

Griffiths has been accused of breaching three rules – 71, 77 and 202 – which allege: “No recognised football body, club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official, or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall bring the game into disrepute.

“A recognised football body, club, official, team Official, other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of association football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

Rule number 202 simply states: “No player shall commit Excessive Misconduct at a match.”

St Johnstone won the quarter-final at Dundee’s Kilmac Stadium and will now meet Celtic on November 20 in the semi-final at Hampden.

The game was the former Hibs striker’s third for Dundee in his season-long loan deal which returned the 31-year-old to his former club from Celtic.

After the alleged incident, the striker apologised and issued an explanation via the club website. He said: “It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch.

“Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action.”

Griffiths’ case will be heard by the SFA disciplinary panel on Thursday, October 14.