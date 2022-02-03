Leigh Griffiths: Falkirk's £129 striker linked with move back to Bairns after Celtic exit

Griffiths, according to reports, has been offered a £1500 weekly wage packet – more than ten times the entire cash return Falkirk received as part of his training development fee when the Scotland striker made his £1m move from Wolves to Celtic.

The forward spent a short spell with the club’s well-respected Academy when John Hughes was at the Bairns, before later breaking into the professional ranks with Livingston.

And that brief time was enough to see Falkirk benefit from a three-figure sum detailed by the Bairns at their 2017 AGM.

Dundee's Leigh Griffiths during the Scottish Cup 4th round match between Dumbarton and Dundee on January 22, 2022, his penultimate match for the club. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

Now, Griffiths is being linked with a return to his ex-club, though Martin Rennie and Kenny Miller are believed to face League One rivals Queen’s Park for his signature. Premiership sides St Mirren and St Johnstone have also been linked with the striker since he became a free agent.

The 22-time Scotland cap is available after being released half-way through his one-year Celtic extension, and leaving Dundee at conclusion of his six-month loan. The Dark Blues are also said to have offered him terms to stay on at Dens Park.