Leigh Griffiths: St Mirren latest to join queue of clubs interested in ex-Celtic and Hibs striker

Leigh Griffiths is a free agent. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The former Scotland striker had his one-year contract extension terminated at the halfway point and also left Dundee at the start of this week at the conclusion of his loan deal with interest from across Scotland growing.

St Mirren are the latest club to be credited with an interest in the 31-year-old with Jim Goodwin confirming he was a consideration "on the list" with Buddies striker Eamon Brophy facing a spell on the sidelines.

"He's a free agent and I know there are a number of clubs who are speaking to him at the minute. We'll wait and see what comes from that," the boss said.

League One duo Falkirk and Queen’s Park are believed to have offered Griffiths a route back into the game, while St Johnstone could also be interested. Dundee have also not ruled out a return for a third spell at Dens Park, despite the striker turning down the Dark Blues’ terms to remain on Tayside after three goals during his unsuccessful loan deal.

Livingston gave Griffiths his start in professional football and spells with Dundee, Hibs, Wolves and Celtic followed as well as 22 caps for the national side.

A prolific striker with 123 goals in 261 games, since appearing for Scotland in Serbia for the penalty shoot-out win last November he has been missing from the international fold and struggled domestically, scoring just seven times since his Belgrade penalty helped Scotland reach Euro 2020.