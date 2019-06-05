Leicester City 'lead the chase' for Celtic target

Leicester City are set to beat Celtic to the singing of James Justin, according to the Daily Record.

Luton Town defender James Justin.

The right-sided defender was targeted by the Ladbrokes Premiership champions as they look to fill the void left by Mikael Lustig should the Swede fail to sign a new deal.

However, Brendan Rodgers is also keen on the player, who is a recommendation of Lee Congerton. The former Celtic head of recruitment recently followed the Northern Irishman to the King Power Stadium.

Reports in the Midlands now claim that Leicester have emerged as front-runners for Justin's signature, with several sides in the top two divisions of English football also in the mix.

The 21-year-old was a key member of the Luton Town side that won promotion back to the English Championship last season.

