Rumour Mill: Celtic open talks over move for right-back | Warburton signs two former Rangers stars | Rodgers to beat Celtic to signing

Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Porto send scouts to watch Celtic star

Porto send scouts to watch Celtic's Olivier Ntcham in action for France under-21s as they prepare to enter into a bidding war with Marseille for the player. (Daily Record)

Warburton signs two former Rangers players

Queens Park Rangers are on the verge of signing Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly and former Rangers captain Lee Wallace. The pair have agreed a deal in principle and will be reunited with former manager Mark Warburton after the deals are completed. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic open talks over right-back

Celtic have opened talks with Sheffield United over a move for their right-back George Baldock. The 26-year-old has a year remaining on his deal at Bramall Lane and is supposedly interested in a move to Glasgow. (Daily Mail)

John Park to knock back Celtic approach

John Park will knock back any approach from Celtic for him to return to the club. The former head of recruitment is set to agree a five-year deal to become the new director of football at League One Sunderland. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers to beat Celtic to target

Leicester City are looking to beat Celtic to the signing of James Justin. The Luton Town defender was a target of the Parkhead club, but it is now understood that former boss Brendan Rodgers is keen on the 21-year-old and wishes to bring him to the Premier League. (Daily Record)

Old Firm among favourites for Sturridge

Celtic and Rangers are among the favourites at the bookmakers to sign former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge. The player has left Anfield after six-and-a-half years with the Reds. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen make two signings

Aberdeen stepped up their preparations for next season by announcing two new signings yesterday, including the return to the club of Ash Taylor. The central defender will be joined at Pittodrie by the Welsh international midfielder Ryan Hedges. (The Scotsman)

Hibs look to sign Omeonga

The future of Hibs fans’ favourite Stephane Omeonga is unlikely to be resolved until after the midfielder’s participation in the Under-21 European Championship comes to an end. Hibs are looking to bring the Genoa player back to the club for another season. (Evening News)

