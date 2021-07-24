Leeds eye Celtic prospect, £20m move plot for Edouard, Rangers contract boost, 'Inspirational' Morelos

Rumour Mill (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Leo Leeds link

Leeds are keen on Celtic defender Leo Hjelde who spent last season on loan at Ross County (The Athletic)

Good as Goldson

Steven Gerrard has hinted Connor Goldson’s contract talks are progressing well. The defensive mainstay has one more year on his Rangers deal. (The Scotsman)

New ideas

Steven Naismith is providing a new perspective on coaching at Hearts (Edinburgh Evening News)

Not appealling

Hibs have decided against contesting the red card shown to Joe Newell during Thursday’s UEFA Europa COnference win over Santa Coloma. The midfielder will miss the return leg in Andorra next week (Edinburgh Evening News)

Shopping trip?

Brighton are in Glasgow to face Rangers but could step up their pursuit across the city and table a £20m bid for Odsonne Edourad (The Scottish Sun)

Ralston rival

Celtic are a long way from a deal - but are interested in a move – for pacy Manchester City defender Yann Couto, to provide right-back competition for Anthony Ralston. (The Herald)

Deal doubt

A return to Celtic for goalkeeper Fraser Forster appears unlikely after the Southampton stopper rejected a £50,000 wage offer on the south coast. (The Scotsman)

Maxxed out

Former Falkirk defender James Maxwell, who joined Rangers after the Bairns ended their Academy set-up, is poised to move to Ayr United on loan. The teen was farmed out for experience at Queen of the South last season (The Herald)

Inspirational Alfredo

Alfredo Morelos has been hailed an inspiration in his homeland for charity work he has delivered in the Cordoba region of Colombia. (Daily Record)

Tired of talk

However manager Steven Gerrard has admitted recurring transfer talk around the striker’s exit from Ibrox has grown “tiresome”. (The Scotsman)