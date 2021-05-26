League One side looking to prise Rangers star from Ibrox, Celtic target offered new contract, club admit 'concrete interest' in Rangers target - Scottish Premiership transfer round-up

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is said to be wanted by Ipswich Town. Picture: SNS

League One side eye Defoe move

Ipswich Town are looking to lure Jermain Defoe south of the border when the Rangers striker’s contract expires next month. The 38-year-old has been vocal about his desire to stay with the Scottish champions, but Ipswich are hoping the promise of regular first-team football could lure him south of the border. The Portman Road side have struggled to make an impact on the League One promotion battle since their relegation in 2019. (Football Insider)

Celtic enquire about Barca youngster

Celtic have made an approach to Barcelona about young left-back Mika Marmol. The Barca B team star is a Spanish youth international and can operate along the back line. (Mundo Deportivo)

‘Concrete interest’ in Rangers target

There is “concrete interest” is reported Rangers target Joseph Okumu, according to his club’s general director. The centre-back has long been a rumoured target of the Ibrox side and Stefan Andreasson says Elfsborg are prepared for offers to come in this summer. At present, the centre of defence is an area where Rangers have a multitude of options. (Aftonbladet)

Celtic target offered new deal

Sunderland have offered a new contract to Charlie Wyke in an attempt to avoid losing the striker for nothing this summer. Celtic are reportedly one of the clubs chasing the 28-year-old, who netted 30 goals in 49 appearances this past season. (The Independent)

Robertson on chances of joining Celtic

Andrew Robertson reveals he would love to play for Celtic at one point before he retires – but doesn’t just want to do it as some sort of box-ticking exercise late in his career. (The Scotsman)

Robinson linked with Raith