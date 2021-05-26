Andrew Robertson on the chances of him one day playing for boyhood heroes Celtic

The Scotland captain left his boyhood heroes as a teenager after being told he wouldn’t make the grade at Celtic Park. He then famously restarted at Queen’s Park before subsequent moves to Dundee United and Hull City brought him onto Liverpool’s radar, where he’s since won both the Champions League and English Premier League.

He’ll soon get the opportunity to become the first man to lead out the Scotland team at an international tournament since Colin Hendry did likewise at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 27, Robertson knows his stay at the top of English football won’t last forever, but while Celtic would always maintain a special place in his heart, his desire is to see out his career in the red of Liverpool rather than coming back to Glasgow in a bit-part role. He still has three years remaining on his current deal at Anfield.

He told PLZ Soccer: “I get asked about Celtic a lot! My aim is to finish my career at Liverpool but I know how tough it is to stay at the highest level.

“I would love to play for Celtic. When I was a young boy growing up I used to say I’d give my best years to Celtic so I don’t want to go there when I’m old and maybe can’t move as much.

“The time will come to make that decision but I have a good length of time left on my Liverpool contract. I hope to stay and retire at the club and if I keep going and I feel fit and healthy I’d love to do that.

“But if not I’d look at options and I’d love to pull on the Celtic shirt, of course I would. But I don’t want to be an old fart when I go there - I want to still be able to play well. I don’t want my mates hating on me!”

Message from the editor