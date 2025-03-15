'Worked out': Celtic 26y/o reveals how close he was to joining Rangers and big reason for Ibrox loss

Defender delighted with how life is working out at Celtic Park

Celtic defender Auston Trusty has admitted that a move to Rangers was a serious possibility two years - but is very thankful how things have worked out.

Rangers tried to sign Trusty in the summer of 2023 after the American defender had been one of the stand-out performers for Birmingham City on loan from Arsenal the season before. However, a deal could not be struck and the Gunners eventually sold the centre-half to Sheffield United.

Trusty played 33 games for the Blades in the English Premier League last term and despite suffering relegation, his stock remained high and Celtic bought him back in August. The 26-year-old from Pennsylvania has now become a regular fixture in Brendan Rodgers’ backline and is set to face Rangers in Sunday’s Old Firm derby.

Recalling the interest from then Ibrox boss Michael Beale, Trusty said: “I do remember. I was one of the best centre backs in the Championship at the time after a really good year at Birmingham.

“I had a lot of options, thankfully, and it was a really blessed position to be in. Rangers were interested, there was real interest and there were talks. But I wasn’t really engaged with that process and there were other teams interested as well.

“I am really happy with the way it worked out for me on this side of Glasgow and this team. It all worked out in my favour.”

Trusty and his teammates are looking for revenge after they were soundly beaten 3-0 by Rangers in the last Old Firm fixture in early January. The defender revealed that Celtic weren’t at their best for many reasons.

“I wasn’t feeling the best,” said Trusty. “I got the winter bug that was flying around and it got me pretty bad. There were quite a few guys who had it back then and that’s not easy, I wouldn’t have wished it on anyone else!

“In terms of the team, it wasn't our day that day though. But we moved past it and had some good performances afterwards. But that just wasn’t our day. This is a whole new day.

“We’ve only lost a few times this season and any team that has beat us, we’ve had the mentality we want to make sure that never happens again. That goes for Rangers or anyone. There is huge motivation.”

Trusty and Celtic’s preparations for the match at Celtic Park have been serene this week. “The build up has been good,” he said. “We have played a lot of games but it gave us a chance to work on some things individually and as a team.

“You do get a feeling it’s a big week. Throughout the season we focus game by game but we know this week is an opportunity for us to show what we are about.

“We are ready for it. We know its significance with the rivalry in the city. There are definitely the games you want to be involved in and the atmospheres you want to be around.

“Growing up in Philadelphia I knew all about the atmosphere around this fixture. I’ve not experienced too much this week – but that’s because I don’t go out much!

“I go to training and live my life at home, but when you go out you do feel it, and it’s all part of it.