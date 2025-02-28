What channel is St Mirren v Celtic on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Celtic will bid to at least maintain their 13-point lead at the top of the William Hill Premiership when they visit St Mirren this weekend.
Brendan Rodgers’ side won 5-1 against Aberdeen during the week and will be hoping to inflict more pain on the Buddies, who lost 3-1 at Hearts on Wednesday.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
St Mirren v Celtic match details
The William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic takes place on Saturday, March 1 at SMiSA Stadium, Paisley. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.
St Mirren v Celtic TV channel
Sky Sports has chosen this match for live coverage. It will be screened on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
St Mirren v Celtic live stream
Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers, but there is no pay-per-view option in the United Kingdom.
St Mirren v Celtic highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.40pm on BBC One.
St Mirren v Celtic team news
Ryan Alebiosu and Jonah Ayunga (ankle) are doubts for St Mirren after coming off against Hearts in midweek. Alex Iacovitti is back in training but the game comes too soon while Conor McMenamin (calf) and Evan Mooney (ankle) remain out.
Greg Taylor returns for Celtic, who remain without James Forrest (foot) and Paulo Bernardo (ankle).
Matthew McDiarmid will be in charge of proceedings at SMiSA Stadium and will be assisted by Calum Spence and Steven Traynor. Andrew Dallas is the VAR back at Clydesdale House.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.