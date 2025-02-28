Full details ahead of Celtic’s Premiership match against St Mirren

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will bid to at least maintain their 13-point lead at the top of the William Hill Premiership when they visit St Mirren this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side won 5-1 against Aberdeen during the week and will be hoping to inflict more pain on the Buddies, who lost 3-1 at Hearts on Wednesday.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic and St Mirren do battle this weekend. | SNS Group

St Mirren v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic takes place on Saturday, March 1 at SMiSA Stadium, Paisley. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

St Mirren v Celtic TV channel

Sky Sports has chosen this match for live coverage. It will be screened on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

St Mirren v Celtic live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers, but there is no pay-per-view option in the United Kingdom.

St Mirren v Celtic highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.40pm on BBC One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match takes place at the SMiSA Stadium. | SNS Group

St Mirren v Celtic team news

Ryan Alebiosu and Jonah Ayunga (ankle) are doubts for St Mirren after coming off against Hearts in midweek. Alex Iacovitti is back in training but the game comes too soon while Conor McMenamin (calf) and Evan Mooney (ankle) remain out.

Greg Taylor returns for Celtic, who remain without James Forrest (foot) and Paulo Bernardo (ankle).