Brendan Rodger’s Celtic side continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Mount Florida. Here’s how you can watch the game live.

Celtic will step up their pre-season preparations this week as Brendan Rodgers’ side make the short journey to Mount Florida to face Scottish Championship outfit Queen’s Park on Wednesday night.

The Hoops got their summer schedule underway against Scott Brown’s Ayr United on Friday night, securing a 1-1 draw at Somerset Park thanks to a Kyogo Furuhashi penalty and Rodgers will now take his squad to the southside of Glasgow hoping to get more valuable minutes in the legs of his players.

Celtic’s game against Queen’s Park is the final friendly to take place on Scottish soil, with the squad set to jet off to the United States as part of a pre-season tour next week. During their stint in the US, they’re scheduled to face DC United alongside English Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea before returning home for the Scottish Premiership season opener against Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on August 4.

Sadly for Hoops fans, they’ll be no be travelling support in attendance at the City Stadium tomorrow night after the Spiders announced there would be no public sale made available, with home fans scooping up all available tickets for the clash. “Please note, the City Stadium has a capacity of around 900. As a result, there will be no public sale available to Celtic supporters for this game” the club confirmed.

Want to make sure you catch every minute of Celtic’s game in the southside? Here’s all the details you need ahead of the game - including how to watch and kick off time.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during a pre-season friendly match between Ayr United and Celtic. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Queen’s Park v Celtic match details

Where: The city Stadium, Mount Florida, Glasgow, Wednesday 10 July, 7.45pm

Celtic team news

The Hoops are likely to line-up with the same squad that featured at Ayr last week. The club are yet to find a replacement for the retired Joe Hart, so Scott Bain should continue in goals. Scotland internationals Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor, Anthony Ralston and James Forrest have been given extra time off as they continue their recovery from Euro 2024. Alistair Johnston is involved in Copa America semi final action with Canada, and, while the USA have been knocked out, Cameron Carter-Vickers will be also be given extra time off following his participation in the same competition earlier in the month.

How to watch Queen’s Park vs Celtic, what channel is Queen’s Park vs Celtic on

Sadly, the game is not available via any TV channels, though the match is able to watch via Celtic TV. The club will stream the pre-season friendly live for subscribers.