Vindahl Jensen jumps to top of Celtic’s queue, while Dundee and Hibs are in for Staggies striker Murray

Celtic goalkeeper latest

Celtic's hunt for a new No 1 goalkeeper continues, with Peter Vindahl Jensen now emerging as the club's chief target. Manager Brendan Rodgers needs a new stopper following the retirement of Joe Hart at the end of last season and Sparta Prague's Vindahl Jensen now appears to be the Premiership's top target.

The 26-year-old Dane is reportedly valued by the Czech outfit at £8million and the Daily Record claims that Celtic believe they can strike a deal. Currently, Celtic only have Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist as their senior goalkeeping options, and have been linked with a number of players to fill that position over the past few months.

Scott Bain is Celtic's No 1 at present. | SNS Group

Canaries keen to keep Idah

Celtic also face a fight to sign striker Adam Idah from Norwich City after the Canaries' sporting director Dean Knapper labelled the Irishman as "someone who excites me". Idah went on loan to Celtic during the second half of last season and helped them win the league and Scottish Cup.

A bid of £4m has reportedly been thrown out by the Championship side and when asked about Idah, Knapper said: “He's a fantastic player, and in winter he had one of the best goals per minute ratios in Europe. He's a proven goalscorer at Championship level and did very well at Celtic. He's a full international who's home grown and has come through the system. He’s exactly the type of player who excites me.”

Norwich will put up a fight to keep Adam Idah. | SNS Group

Killie eye McCrorie

Kilmarnock are set to sign Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie. The Scottish Sun reports that McCrorie, who was back-up to Jack Butland at Ibrox last season, will pen a two-year deal with Killie and become their No 1 for the upcoming season.

Their manager Derek McInnes has been keen to strengthen his goalkeeping options, with last season's first choice Will Dennis back at Bournemouth. McCrorie, 26, wants first-team football and his Rangers exit has been accelerated by the arrival of Liam Kelly.

Robby McCrorie is reportedly on the verge of joining Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

Duo mull over Murray

Hibs and Dundee are weighing up whether to make further bids for Ross County striker Simon Murray after both clubs fell short of the Staggies' valuation.

Murray, 32, was the Dingwall side's top goalscorer last season and is entering the final year of his contract. Both the Hibees and Dee are keen to bolster their attacking options and have identified Murray as someone who can bring them an added goal threat.

Murray has played for both clubs in his career, being a former team-mate of current Hibs head coach David Gray.

Simon Murray is a transfer target for Hibs and Dundee. | SNS Group

Henderson on move