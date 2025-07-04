What channel is Queen's Park v Celtic friendly on? TV and live stream details plus team news
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic play their first pre-season match of the 2025/26 campaign against fellow Glasgow outfit Queen’s Park.
It will be the first outing for Brendan Rodgers’ men since losing the Scottish Cup final to Aberdeen on penalties at the end of May as the Northern Irishman steps up preparations ahead of the new season.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Queen’s Park v Celtic match details
The friendly match between Queen’s Park and Celtic takes place on Friday, July 4 at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Queen’s Park v Celtic TV channel
The match is not being broadcast on television.
Queen’s Park v Celtic live stream
Celtic TV will be screening the match live for UK and overseas viewers. Full details can be found here.
Queen’s Park v Celtic team news
Many of Celtic’s first-team squad will not be in action as they are still on leave after international duty. However, captain Callum McGregor and defender Auston Trusty are likely to be involved, as could winger James Forrest. There could be a first glimpse of new signing Callum Osmand, who arrived from Fulham last week.
