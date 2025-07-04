Full details ahead of Celtic’s first pre-season friendly against Queen’s Park

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic play their first pre-season match of the 2025/26 campaign against fellow Glasgow outfit Queen’s Park.

It will be the first outing for Brendan Rodgers’ men since losing the Scottish Cup final to Aberdeen on penalties at the end of May as the Northern Irishman steps up preparations ahead of the new season.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen's Park and Celtic meet in a pre-season friendly. | SNS Group / SFA

Queen’s Park v Celtic match details

The friendly match between Queen’s Park and Celtic takes place on Friday, July 4 at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Queen’s Park v Celtic TV channel

The match is not being broadcast on television.

Queen’s Park v Celtic live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for UK and overseas viewers. Full details can be found here.

Queen’s Park v Celtic team news