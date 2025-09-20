How to watch Partick Thistle v Celtic

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic continue their Premier Sports Cup defence when they make the short trip across Glasgow for a quarter-final clash with Partick Thistle on Sunday.

The Firhill encounter is the first time the clubs have met since January 2020 when Neil Lennon’s Celtic claimed a 2-1 win at the Maryhill venue thanks to goals from Callum McGregor and Leigh Griffiths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers’ side are bidding to retain the trophy won last year after a penalty shoot-out victory over Rangers followed a 3-3 draw in the final at Hampden.

Celtic bypassed the group stages of this year’s competition thanks to their involvement in Europe before easing past Falkirk with a 4-1 win at Parkhead in the last 16.

Thistle are managed by former Celtic player Mark Wilson, who made 131 appearances for the Hoops between 2006 and 2012, scoring two goals for the club. The Jags topped their Premier Sports Cup qualification group with the maximum 12 points after victories over Ross County, Stranraer, Queen of the South and Edinburgh City, before defeating Ayr United 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Celtic have dominated the competition in recent times with seven trophy wins over the last decade while Championship outfit Thistle - who last won the trophy in 1971 with a famous 4-1 victory over Celtic in the final - will hope to cause a huge upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time Thistle enjoyed a victory over Celtic was in May 1995 when John Lambie’s side claimed a 3-1 win at Hampden during a time when Parkhead was undergoing redevelopment work.

Partick Thistle host Celtic at Firhill in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Partick Thistle v Celtic match details

The Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie takes place at Firhill Stadium, Glasgow, on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Kick-off is 3.30pm.

Partick Thistle v Celtic TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 3pm.

Partick Thistle v Celtic live stream

A live stream will be available for subscribers on the Premier Sports website and app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partick Thistle v Celtic team news

Partick midfielder Scott Martin is sidelined with a knee injury until the new year while a muscle strain is expected to keep winger Dan Mackay out of the cup tie. On-loan midfielder Oisin Smyth is also unavailable due to him being cup-tied after playing for parent club St Mirren in the group stage. Josh Clarke and Ben McPherson are also ineligible due to their loan agreements from Celtic.

Celtic are without right-backs Alistair Johnston and Anthony Ralston, centre-back Auston Trusty and winger Jota due to ongoing injury problems. Brendan Rodgers is likely to make a number of changes for the cup clash with a possible first start for striker Kelechi Iheanacho following his debut penalty winner off the bench against Kilmarnock last weekend. Arne Engels and Luke McCowan could also come into the starting XI.

Partick Thistle v Celtic referee and VAR

Kevin Clancy has been appointed match referee. He will be assisted by Ross Macleod and David Dunne on either touchline. There is no VAR in place for the match.