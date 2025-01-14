Full details ahead of Dundee v Celtic at Dens Park.

Celtic could move 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they head to Dens Park to face Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

The Scottish champions enter the game on the back of an impressive late victory over Ross County on Saturday, where three goals in the last nine minutes helped them to a 4-1 victory thanks to a brace from Kyogo Furuhashi plus injury-time strikes from Arne Engels and Luke McCowan.

As for their hosts Dundee, they will enter the game on the back of a resolute 1-1 draw with Rangers last Thursday. Tony Docherty’s side did not play at the weekend, and will have welcomed the rest after being besieged with injury over the last few weeks. Should they spring a surprise victory over the Hoops, they could leapfrog Hibs in sixth place on goal difference.

Looking to catch every minute of the game at Dens Park? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch and the latest team news:

Dundee vs Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic takes place on Tuesday, January 14 at Dens Park, Dundee. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Dundee vs Celtic TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football this evening, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Dundee vs Celtic live stream

Are you looking to watch the game via laptop, mobile or tablet? The match is set to broadcast via the SkyGo app for Sky customers who have an account and are subscribed to Sky Sports. Details on how to download the app are here.

Dundee vs Celtic highlights

Sportscene will be screened on BBC One Scotland tomorrow night (January 15), beginning at 10.40pm, and will offer extended highlights of the game in Dundee, alongside other Scottish Premiership fixtures played this week.

Dundee host Celtic at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday. | SNS Group

Dundee vs Celtic referee and VAR

Don Robertson will be in charge of proceedings at Dens Park and will be assisted by Gordon Crawford and Alastair Mather. Andrew Dallas is the VAR and will be assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

Dundee vs Celtic team news

Celtic are sweating over in the inclusion of key man Daizen Maeda, who missed the weekend win over Ross County with a knock. Celtic boss Rodgers said the player will be given one more day to “see how he reacts” before a decision is made on his inclusion. James Forrest will to miss the trip due to injury, though Nicolas Kuhn has been confirmed as fit to travel. Odim Thiago Holm will not be part of the squad after completing a loan move to LAFC on Monday though, with Luis Palma also not expected to be included after being heavily linked to a loan departure this month.

