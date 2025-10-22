What channel is Celtic v Sturm Graz on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Celtic will look to get their first win of their Europa League campaign when they host Austrian opposition in the shape of Sturm Graz.
Celtic have started their campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Red Star Belgrade, followed by 1-0 defeat at home last time out against Braga. Therefore a win is essential if Celtic are to eye progress in the competition.
Here are all the details ahead of the match against Sturm Graz:
Celtic v Sturm Graz match details
The Europa League match between Sturm Graz and Celtic takes place on Thursday, October 23 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.
Celtic v Sturm Graz TV channel
TNT Sports hold the rights to Europa League ties and they will be showing the match live on their TNT Sports 2 channel.
Celtic v Sturm Graz live stream
TNT Sports subscribers can watch the match on the broadcaster’s website, app and its Discovery+ platform.
Celtic v Sturm Graz highlights
TNT Sports will show highlights of all the Europa League and Conference League ties from 10pm on TNT Sports 1.
Celtic v Sturm Graz team news and referee
Celtic have doubts over defenders Auston Trusty and Alistair Johnston, midfielder Paulo Bernardo and forward Daizen Maeda, who all missed Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Dundee.
Sturm Graz are sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, who came off in the weekend 4-3 win over BW Linz.
An all-Spanish officiating team will be in charge of proceedings in Glasgow. Referee Juan Martínez Munuera will be assisted by Diego Barbero and Raúl Cabañero, with Javier Alberola Rojas as the fourth official. Carlos del Cerro Grande is the VAR and will be assisted by Cesar Soto Grado.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.