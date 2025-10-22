Full details ahead of Celtic’s Europa League clash with Austrian opposition

Celtic will look to get their first win of their Europa League campaign when they host Austrian opposition in the shape of Sturm Graz.

Celtic have started their campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Red Star Belgrade, followed by 1-0 defeat at home last time out against Braga. Therefore a win is essential if Celtic are to eye progress in the competition.

Here are all the details ahead of the match against Sturm Graz:

Celtic Park will play host to Celtic v Sturm Graz in the Europa League. | SNS Group

Celtic v Sturm Graz match details

The Europa League match between Sturm Graz and Celtic takes place on Thursday, October 23 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Celtic v Sturm Graz TV channel

TNT Sports hold the rights to Europa League ties and they will be showing the match live on their TNT Sports 2 channel.

Celtic v Sturm Graz live stream

TNT Sports subscribers can watch the match on the broadcaster’s website, app and its Discovery+ platform.

Celtic v Sturm Graz highlights

TNT Sports will show highlights of all the Europa League and Conference League ties from 10pm on TNT Sports 1.

Celtic v Sturm Graz team news and referee

Celtic have doubts over defenders Auston Trusty and Alistair Johnston, midfielder Paulo Bernardo and forward Daizen Maeda, who all missed Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Dundee.

Sturm Graz are sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, who came off in the weekend 4-3 win over BW Linz.

