What channel is Celtic v Ross County on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news

All the information ahead of Celtic v Ross County

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are back in domestic action this weekend when they welcome Ross County to Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ men can move five points clear at the top of the league should they prevail over the Staggies, with second-placed Aberdeen not in action until Sunday when they travel to Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic drew 1-1 on Champions League duty against Club Brugge on Wednesday evening, but their attention will now turn to maintaining their excellent start to the league season.

Here are all the match details:

Celtic welcome Ross County to Parkhead on Saturday. | SNS Group

Celtic v Ross County match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, November 30. Kick-off is 3pm.

Celtic v Ross County TV channel

The match has not been selected for live broadcast by either Sky Sports or Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the SPFL.

Celtic v Ross County live stream

CelticTV are showing the match live to viewers outside of the UK and Ireland. There is no live stream for viewers based in Scotland or the rest of Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic v Ross County highlights

Sportscene will have highlights of Celtic v Ross County at 7.15pm on Saturday on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated later in the evening at 11.45pm on BBC One.

Celtic defeated Ross County 2-1 in Dingwall earlier this season. | SNS Group

Celtic v Ross County team news

Celtic have no fresh injury problems following their draw with Club Brugge. Odin Thiago Holm has been suffering from calf problems recently. Will Nightingale (knee) and Max Sheaf (thigh) remain out for County.