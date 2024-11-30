What channel is Celtic v Ross County on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Celtic are back in domestic action this weekend when they welcome Ross County to Parkhead.
Brendan Rodgers’ men can move five points clear at the top of the league should they prevail over the Staggies, with second-placed Aberdeen not in action until Sunday when they travel to Aberdeen.
Celtic drew 1-1 on Champions League duty against Club Brugge on Wednesday evening, but their attention will now turn to maintaining their excellent start to the league season.
Here are all the match details:
Celtic v Ross County match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, November 30. Kick-off is 3pm.
Celtic v Ross County TV channel
The match has not been selected for live broadcast by either Sky Sports or Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the SPFL.
Celtic v Ross County live stream
CelticTV are showing the match live to viewers outside of the UK and Ireland. There is no live stream for viewers based in Scotland or the rest of Britain.
Celtic v Ross County highlights
Sportscene will have highlights of Celtic v Ross County at 7.15pm on Saturday on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated later in the evening at 11.45pm on BBC One.
Celtic v Ross County team news
Celtic have no fresh injury problems following their draw with Club Brugge. Odin Thiago Holm has been suffering from calf problems recently. Will Nightingale (knee) and Max Sheaf (thigh) remain out for County.
Calum Scott will take charge of proceedings and will be assisted on the pitch by Gordon Crawford and Craig Ferguson. Greg Aitken is on VAR duty back at Clydesdale House.
