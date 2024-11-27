Celtic trump Dedryck Boyata's £15k gift in some style as horror moment saved by powers of recovery

Carter-Vickers’ crazy own goal sets Celtic back in quest for qualification

Celtic showed they had the power all right. The power of recovery. It still didn't earn them what they desired, which was another three precious Champions League points.

However, a point was better than it looked like they would get for long stages, and was certainly acceptable having given the visitors a goal start and then seeing another Brugge counter, from Ferran Jutgla, ruled out in the second half for a tight offside call by VAR.

Credit to Cameron Carter-Vickers, who opened his Champions League account for the season, just at the wrong end, for regaining focus. It was the type of own goal you simply don't expect to see at this rarefied level.

Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel consoles Cameron Carter-Vickers. | SNS Group

This wasn't meant to be such a struggle. Targeting the magical ten-point mark, Celtic were expected to harness the energy of Parkhead and all but book themselves a Champions League play-off spot.

Instead, perhaps the noise and bedlam, which is what Brendan Rodgers referred to as the stadium’s "power" on the eve of the fixture, worked against the hosts initially. Was there a shout from Kasper Schmeichel to warn Carter-Vickers not to turn and play the ball back to him? Maybe there was. Did the defender just not just hear it?

Whatever happened in the 26th minute, Carter-Vickers clearly expected the keeper to be where he was when he last looked. It was firmly flouting the bit in the How to Defend handbook about never passing back towards one’s own goal. If you must do it, aim slightly to the side so the worst that can happen is conceding a corner.

Sadly for Carter-Vickers, he had his shooting boots on, which is more that can be said of those ahead of him. He watched in horror as the ball crept inside Schmeichel’s far post.

The Danish goalkeeper almost immediately called everyone in for a confab. It was the huddle-after-the huddle. Unfortunately for Celtic, they couldn’t wind back the clock and start again. Neither could they rely on Brugge giving them a goal back to even things up. They had to earn it themselves, and they did, with Daizen Maeda conjuring up some magic on the hour mark to earn a draw.

Daizen Maeda wheels away to celebrate his goal. | SNS Group

Perhaps we should have expected things might not be entirely straightforward. It was the 30th anniversary of Celtic being beaten by Raith Rovers in the Coca-Cola Cup final after all. Not that this was mentioned of course. More recent former player Dedryk Boyata, whose thumping header in a 5-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox was referenced across the Tannoy, came on to conduct the Paradise Windfall half-time draw.

Currently out of favour at Club Brugge, the defender was presumably still feeling Carter-Vickers’ pain when he trod the Parkhead turf again. He pulled out the winning ticket to make one lucky punter from Winchburgh £15,000 richer. It was still not the biggest gift of the night handed out at Celtic Park.

Celtic looked slightly leggy following their Saturday night endeavours at Tynecastle. Rodgers had warned that Celtic would have to be at the very peak of their game and that was borne out on a chilly night in the east end of Glasgow.

Ferren Jutgla provided some early alarm when his shot went just past the post after Reo Hatate had been beaten to the ball. The hosts looked uncharacteristically sluggish. Where the was the verve shown in earlier games against RB Leipzig and Slovan Bratislava?

Club Brugge's Ferran Jutgla scores but his goal is ruled out for offside by VAR. | SNS Group

The crowd were getting edgy. Some relief from the visitors’ dominance came when Maeda showed a clean pair of heels to 19-year-old wing back Joaquim Seys, but his cutback was hit high over by Arne Engels, who was not at his best throughout the hour he was on the park.

This raid proved brief respite. The dangerous No. 7 Andreas Skov Olsen curled just wide of the far post after Christian Tzolis, an eye-catching performer all night, was the fulcrum in a brilliant break that saw the ball quickly transferred from the left to right flank.

It didn’t seem like Brugge would need much help getting the goal they deserved but they got it anyway when Carter-Vickers endured his horror moment when blindly playing a pass back to where he thought his keeper was while under pressure from Maxim De Cuyper. Unfortunately for the American, Schmeichel had turned into Kasper the ghost. How the Brugge fans delighted in the agonies of the Dane, who once played for great rivals Anderlecht.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. | SNS Group

The ‘keeper was able to give something back at the start of the second half, when tipping De Cuyper’s goal-bound shot wide. That, surely, would have finished Celtic off, as might Skov Olsen’s chance at the far post. He poked over. It was a costly miss.