Celtic v Kairat Almaty injury news: 4 out and 1 doubt with Brendan Rodgers likely to restore quartet

Celtic will aim to take a huge leap towards qualification for the 2025/26 Champions League as they welcome Kairat Almaty in the first leg of the qualifying playoff to Celtic Park on Wednesday (kick-off: 8pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side continued their 100 per cent start to the new season as they beat Falkirk 4-1 in the Premier Sports Cup on Friday evening, with Daizen Maeda, Alistair Johnston, Dane Murray and a Liam Henderson own goal sealing a comfortable passage through to the quarter-final stage.

As for their visitors Kairat Almat, they arrive in Glasgow on the back of a damaging weekend defeat in the Kazakhstan Premier League, after losing to FK Yelimay Semey at home, despite taking an early 2-0 lead. A double from Brazilian striker Edmilson had put them into a comfortable lead. The away side halved the deficit in first-half injury-time thanks to an own goal from Ofri Arad, before Togolese forward Euloge Placca hit two late goals to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Adam Idah - Celtic - RETURN TO STARTING XI? The Republic of Ireland international is in line for a return to the Celtic starting XI after being rested against Falkirk.

Hayato Inamura - Celtic - INELIGIBLE The summer signing has been linked with a loan departure, and those rumours have ramped up after he was left out of Celtic's squad for the Champions League playoff.

Valery Gromyko - Kairat Almaty - SUSPENDED Will miss the first leg against Celtic with a one game suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.