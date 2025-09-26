What channel is Celtic v Hibs on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Celtic return to Parkhead for the first time in over a month as they face Hibs in the Premiership.
Brendan Rodgers’ champions are top of the league alongside Hearts and face a Hibs side that has won one and drawn four of their first games.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Celtic v Hibs match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Hibs takes place on Saturday, September 27 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Celtic v Hibs TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Celtic v Hibs live stream
Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers, but there is no official stream for residents of the UK.
Celtic v Hibs highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.55pm on BBC One Scotland.
Celtic v Hibs team news
Celtic are without right-back Alistair Johnston and winger Jota, who are recovering from long-term injuries.
Hibs club captain Joe Newell is edging closer to a return after a significant groin injury. Elie Youan remains sidelined by an ankle issue.
Don Robertson will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Chris Rae. Steven McLean is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Graeme Leslie.
