Full details ahead of Celtic’s match against Hibs in league

Celtic return to Parkhead for the first time in over a month as they face Hibs in the Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers’ champions are top of the league alongside Hearts and face a Hibs side that has won one and drawn four of their first games.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Celtic Park plays host to Celtic v Hibs.

Celtic v Hibs match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Hibs takes place on Saturday, September 27 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Celtic v Hibs TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Celtic v Hibs live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers, but there is no official stream for residents of the UK.

Celtic v Hibs highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.55pm on BBC One Scotland.

Celtic v Hibs team news

Celtic are without right-back Alistair Johnston and winger Jota, who are recovering from long-term injuries.

Hibs club captain Joe Newell is edging closer to a return after a significant groin injury. Elie Youan remains sidelined by an ankle issue.