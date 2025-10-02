How to watch Celtic v Braga

Celtic will aim to register their first win of this season’s Europa League when they host Portuguese side Braga on Thursday night.

Brendan Rodgers’ side began their campaign with a credible 1-1 draw away to Red Star Belgrade last week while Braga got off to a winning start with a 1-0 home victory over Feyenoord.

However, neither side are firing on all cylinders with Celtic having dropped out of the Champions League following a play-off defeat to lowly Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan. Four goalless draws so far this season also point to some issues in attack for the Scottish champions, although defensively they have been strong.

Braga, meanwhile, did well to come through three qualifying rounds to reach the Europa League, eliminating Levski Sofia, CFR Cluj and Lincoln Red Imps, but they have struggled domestically, collecting just nine points from their opening seven matches to sit 7th in the Primeira Liga, where they are without a win in their last five matches.

A 1-0 home defeat by Nacional at the weekend has left beleaguered Braga head coach Carlos Vicens facing calls to be sacked after fans waved white hankerchiefs at him.

The ire of Celtic supporters has been directed at the club hierarchy over perceived failures in the transfer market, however, a planned 29-minute silent protest at the start of the match against Braga has been postponed after the board agreed to meet with fans’ organisations to discuss their concerns.

Celtic host Braga in the Europa League at Celtic Park on Thursday. | SNS Group

Celtic v Braga match details

The Europa League match takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Kick-off is 5.45pm.

Celtic v Braga TV channel

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 5pm.

Celtic v Braga live stream

Subscribers can live stream the game on the discovery plus website and app.

Celtic v Braga team news

Celtic could welcome midfielder Reo Hatate and defender Auston Trusty back into the squad after the pair returned to training following injury absences. Full-back Alistair Johnston is making good progress from injury but remains out, along with long-term casualty Jota.

A familiar face will line up for Braga with former Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke a mainstay in the back four. Jonatas Noro (Achilles tendon) and Mario Dorgeles (ligament) are expected to miss out due to injury problems.

Celtic v Braga referee and VAR

German referee Tobias Stieler is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by countrymen Lasse Koslowski and Mark Borsch, with Timo Gerach appointed as the fourth official. Italian official Christian Dingert will be on VAR duties assisted by Dutchman Pol van Boekel.