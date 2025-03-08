New Hibs cult hero extends stay at Easter Road after unheralded arrival

Gray delighted to tie keeper down on contract extension

Hibs goalkeeper Jordan Smith has signed a new three-year deal with the Easter Road club.

The 30-year-old, who joined Hibs from Stockport County last summer, has emerged as the club’s No 1 after displacing Josef Bursik in November. He has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season and his recent form has sparked head coach David Gray into extending his stay at Easter Road.

Commenting on the deal, Gray said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Jordan, and we’re delighted he’s extended his stay with us.

“He worked hard whilst waiting for his opportunity at the start of the season, and has gone from strength-to-strength since coming into the starting XI.

“Jordan uses his experience well both on and off the pitch, and is a really good influence in the dressing room.”

Jordan Smith has emerged as Hibs' No 1 this season. | SNS Group

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “This deal is excellent news for both Hibs and Jordan, and he deserves it due to his attitude and performances this season.

“He is the type of character that we want in our environment both on and off the field, and is a real experienced professional in the dressing room.

“Work is always going on behind-the-scenes as we plan the squad from both a short and long-term perspective, and we look forward to seeing Jordan perform for Hibs over the years to come.”