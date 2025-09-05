'Simply too big': Why Celtic failed with key transfer target - and how Rangers sale affected 21y/o

Breum remained in Netherlands while pal Antman moved to Ibrox

Celtic ‘were not close” to signing Danish wide player Jakob Breum because they were unable to hit Go Ahead Eagles’ asking price, according to the Dutch club’s sporting director Marc van Hintum.

Breum was one of a number of forwards linked with Celtic this summer, but they were unable to agree terms for him with last season’s Dutch Cup winners.

It was reported that Go Ahead Eagles wanted in excess of £5 million for the 21-year-old. In the end, Celtic paid a similar fee to Hammarby for their Tunisian winger Sebastian Tounekti on deadline day.

Jakob Breum remains a Go Ahead Eagles player despite interest from Celtic. | Getty Images

Van Hintum admitted that Breum was “disappointed” that a move to Celtic did not materialise - especially after Go Ahead Eagles’ other winger Oliver Antman secured a £5m move to Old Firm rivals Rangers. However, the Dane’s attitude has been hailed by the Eredivisie side’s chief.

"No, that transfer wasn't close,” Van Hintum said to Dutch media outlet Oost Sport. “The gap between what we were asking for and what Celtic was willing to pay was simply too big. Jakob was open to it, but there was no agreement with Celtic. And of course, we ultimately had a say in that.

"The amount we asked for was very realistic and in line with the market, especially considering how things went with Oliver Antman. Of course, Jakob was disappointed, but he handled it fantastically. I expect him to shine again this season."

Celtic have been criticised for their transfer activity this summer after failing to land a number of targets and leaving their forward line short of options. They added free agent Kelechi Iheanacho after the deadline passed after selling Adam Idah for £6m.