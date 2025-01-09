Celtic will aim to maintain their commanding lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership this weekend as the make the trip up north to Dingwall to Ross County on Saturday (kick off: 12:30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side have responded well to their first defeat of the season against Rangers last week, defeating St Mirren 3-0 at the weekend, before easing past Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United 2-0 at Celtic Park on Wednesday thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

As for Ross County, Don Cowie had saw his drag themselves out of the relegation spots after winning three of their last four games. Back-to-back away wins at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock this past week has resulted in the Staggies going joint eighth in the table, and 10 points of clear of basement club St Johnstone.

The Staggies boss has been struck down with injuries in the last few months, but is hopeful two of his first team stars can make their return this Saturday, while Celtic have no fresh injury concerns to reports following their midweek win over Dundee United. However, up to seven players could be missing the game due to injury.

Ahead of the clash at Dingwall, The Scotsman brings you all the early team news:

1 . James Forrest - Celtic - OUT The experienced forward suffered a foot issue in the Premier Sports Cup win over Rangers, which was expected to rule him out for six weeks, meaning he will miss this weekend's game at Dingwall.

2 . Alex Samuel - Ross County - OUT A thigh injury that has ruled him out for the few weeks and will see him forced out of the visit of Celtic on Saturday.

3 . Aidan Denholm - Ross County - RETURNED TO PARENT CLUB Joined on loan from Hearts in the summer, but Denholm's return to Tynecastle was confirmed this week after he picked up an injury.