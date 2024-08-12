The latest transfer news and speculation surrounding the Scottish Premiership

Celtic £9.5m signing imminent

Celtic's protracted move for Norwich City striker Adam Idah is finally reaching a climax. Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire bring the 23-year-old back to Glasgow on a permanent transfer following a successful loan spell last season. Idah is also keen on the move, however, the deal has proved anything but straight forward with negotiations dragging across several weeks as the clubs haggle over the terms of the transfer. The Scottish champions had an initial £4million bid turned down last month but the clubs resumed talks last week following an improved offer in the region of £6m plus add-ons. According to Sky Sports, a deal has now been struck that will see Celtic spend an initial £8.5million up front, with £1million worth of add-ons, while Norwich have also inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause. Idah will now complete his move to Celtic on a long-term contract this week subject to completing a medical.

£3m Celtic exit

Bosun Lawal has bid farewell to Celtic after calling on the advice of a former Rangers player before completing a £3m move to Stoke City. The defender, who can also play in midfield, was tipped to push for a first-team breakthrough at Parkhead following an impressive loan spell with Fleetwood Town last season. However, the 21-year-old will now look to further his career in the EFL Championship after Stoke beat a host of rival clubs to his signature. The Irishman, who made just one senior appearance for Celtic in a Scottish Cup tie against Greenock Morton, revealed he sounded out ex-Gers midfielder Charlie Adam before completing the move. Lawal told the Stoke website: "The Club is massive, it didn’t need selling to me, but when I spoke to Glenn Whelan and Charlie Adam, who coached me for Ireland and Fleetwood, what they said about Stoke City really excites me for my journey here."

Aberdeen splash €1m on winger

Aberdeen have snapped up winger Topi Keskinen from HJK Helsinki for a reported fee in the region of one million euros. The 21-year-old, regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Nordic football, has penned a four-year deal with the Dons and becomes manager Jimmy Thelin's sixth summer signing. The Finland Under-21 international had numerous options in both central Europe and North America but was tempted to Pittodrie to join up with his fellow Scandinavian. The Dons boss said: “Topi is a really exciting young talent who we believe will add some real quality to our side here at Aberdeen. His arrival will strengthen our options in the forward areas and he has all the attributes to be a big success at this football club. His pace, creativity and also the fight and determination he shows will make him a major asset for the team." Keskinen, who twice faced Aberdeen in last season's UEFA Conference League, said: "It feels very good to be here. It feels really good to get everything sorted. From playing against Aberdeen at Pittodrie last season, I said to my team mates at the time this is a real football stadium. The atmosphere was amazing. I remember it being super nice. It was a great stadium to play in." The Dons have also reportedly agreed a £500,000 fee with Fulham for defender Ibane Bowat, however, Austrian duo LASK and Red Bull Salzburg are also in the hunt for the Scotland Under-21 international. Meanwhile, Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is closing in on a club record £6.8million move to Girona. The 25-year-old is expected to join the La Liga outfit this week after waving goodbye to the Dons fans following their 3-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday.

Rangers target Bundesliga winner

Rangers have been credited with an interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Gustavo Puerta. The Colombia Under-20 international was on the fringes of the Bundesliga-winning squad last season, making seven appearances as Xavi Alonso's side claimed their first ever German title. According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Rangers are among several clubs targeting the youngster ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline. Brondby, Blackburn Rovers, PAOK and Anderlecht are also said to be in the running for the midfielder's signature. The 21-year-old is represented by Top Athlete Management, the same agency who brokered Oscar Cortes' return to Rangers on a loan-to-buy transfer from Lens this summer. Puerta started his career in his homeland with Bogoto before joining Leverkusen in 2023 and has spent time on loan with 2. Bundesliga outfit FC Nurnberg.

