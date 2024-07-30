Ibrox boss must decide whether to move now or wait until next summer

Lawrence Shankland to Rangers is the transfer story that simply refuses to go away.

Back on the agenda after a speculation-laden January window, the prospect of the Hearts striker making the move to Ibrox this summer remains a hot topic ahead of Saturday's Premiership opener between the two clubs. Shankland is entering the final year of his Hearts contract and appears unlikely to sign an extension with a bumper offer to stay at Tynecastle remaining unsigned since it was put on the table midway through last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the capital side insist they are not aware of any concrete interest in the 28-year-old, there is no smoke without fire and there can be little doubt that Rangers have a genuine interest in the Scotland international. But whether they follow through with an offer before the August 30 transfer deadline, or wait until January to open talks over a pre-contract move next summer, is the subject of much debate within Ibrox.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland continues to be linked with a move to Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

While most Rangers fans appear keen on the idea of signing a proven SPFL goalscorer, it seems manager Philippe Clement is yet to be fully convinced over the merits of spending a significant slice of his transfer kitty on the Scotland striker when he could be acquired for free in 12 months time.

It was the Rangers boss who reportedly decided against making a move in January, opting instead to use the funds at his disposal to sign Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves amid claims that the Belgian head coach harbours doubts over Shankland's ability to spearhead a high-pressing forward line.

That split between what the fans want and what Clement is looking for may raise concerns, however, the Belgian is now said to be coming around to the idea of pursuing the Hearts captain this summer after the board made it clear that funds are available to make an offer following the £2.8m sale of Sam Lammers.

It is likely that Rangers would need to exceed that figure to tempt Hearts into selling their star man, who they view as too valuable to their aspirations of securing consecutive third place finishes to allow to leave on the cheap, despite the risk of losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

Shankland has netted 59 goals across his two campaigns at Hearts since joining from Belgian side KV Beerschot in the summer of 2022 and that return could make all the difference to whichever club he ends up at by the close of the window.

Whether he has what it takes to start matches at the top level in Europe – with Rangers pursuing the Champions League group stages with the guaranteed fall-back of a place in the Europa League – is where the scepticism creeps in. Even Scotland manager Steve Clarke opted against starting his most in-form goalscorer in any of the three group stage matches at Euro 2024 despite calls from the Tartan Army for him to do so.

Shankland's work-rate is not in question – and he is better technically than he is given credit for – but he does not fit the profile of a young, athletic, pressing forward in the shape of a Fabio Silva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad