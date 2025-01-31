Kyogo rocked by shock Rennes development as ex-Celtic star left in limbo after £10m transfer

Major twist at French club just days after Kyogo arrival

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rennes have sacked their manager just three days after signing Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic.

The Japanese striker completed a £10million transfer to the French club on Monday in a move which saw winger Jota rejoin the Parkhead side by moving in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the manager who signed Furuhashi will not be in the dugout when the 30-year-old makes his expected debut against Strasbourg this Sunday.

Kyogo Furuhashi joined Rennes from Celtic on Monday. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

That is after Rennes took the decision to part ways with head coach Jorge Sampaoli after a poor run of results which have placed them in danger of relegation.

Rennes have lost four consecutive matches in Ligue 1 and currently occupy 16th place in the table which is the relegation play-off spot. They are just two points ahead of Montpellier with bottom side Le Harve a further two points behind.

Argentine coach Sampaoli was appointed in November last year but has been unable to deliver an improvement in results since replacing Julien Stephan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: “By mutual agreement, Stade Rennais F.C. and Jorge Sampaoli, who held the position of coach of the professional team, are ending their collaboration. Grateful for his investment and respectful of his remarkable professional experience, Stade Rennais F.C. wishes Jorge Sampaoli good luck for the rest of his career.”

Former Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in action for Rennes. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Rennes have moved swiftly to appoint former Newcastle defender Habib Beye, most recently in charge of French third tier side Red Star, as their new head coach.

The development leaves Kyogo in limbo ahead of his maiden Rennes appearance this weekend, but it could open the door for ex-Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara to remain at the club.

The Finnish international had fallen out of favour under Sampaoli following an £8m transfer from Leeds in the summer and was expected to depart in the January window with Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Burnley and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab among the interested parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad