Kyogo Furuhashi has completed his transfer to Rennes from Celtic after the French Ligue 1 side confirmed his arrival on Monday afternoon.

The 30-year-old Japanese ends a three-and-a-half year spell with the Scottish champions, where he scored 85 goals and won eight trophies. It is understood that Rennes have paid a fee of nearly £10 million for Furuhashi, who has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Bretons.

“I'm really looking forward to getting to know Stade Rennais and my new team-mates,” said Furuhashi. “I hope to make a rapid contribution to the team's performances.

“After some great years with Celtic, I was looking for a new challenge in a recognised league. Physically and technically, the league is very competitive. The coach and the directors told me how much they wanted me to bring my qualities and experience.

“The club is not in the position it has been in for the last few seasons, and our objective will be to climb back up the league table. I feel ready to give my all with Rennes.”

Rennes managing director Arnaud Pouille continued: “The arrival of Kyogo is the wish of the whole club. He has a technical profile that will strengthen the changing room. He joins us after a fine period with Celtic and a number of trophies won in Scotland.

“He left behind some very fond memories there, and I hope that he will enjoy the same level of efficiency and success on the pitch with Stade Rennais. He's a very generous player with a great sense of team spirit. Kyogo has played more than 30 games this season, so he certainly has the pace needed at the very highest level.”

Rennes sporting director Frederic Massara added: “We're delighted to welcome Kyogo, a striker with great finishing qualities, who is very active and generous with his runs. He has a wealth of international experience, including in the Champions League, and knows what it's like to play at the highest level.

“This will help the team and provide new solutions for the coach with the aim of getting back to winning ways.”

Furuhashi’s exit from Celtic has been softened by the return of Jota to Parkhead. The Portuguese forward had become a peripheral figure at Rennes and moves in the opposite direction.