Kyogo Furuhashi releases emotional Celtic statement and reveals one thing he is sorry about
Kyogo Furuhashi has addressed the Celtic supporters with a heartfelt message following his move to Rennes.
Furuhashi’s transfer to the French Ligue 1 side was confirmed on Monday afternoon, with Portuguese forward Jota moving in the opposite direction. The Japanese striker ends a hugely successful three-and-a-half year spell at Celtic Park, scoring 85 goals and winning eight trophies during his time in Scotland.
Furuhashi had told Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers earlier this season that he wanted a fresh challenge and after his move to Brittany was sealed, he posted a farewell note to the Celtic supporters and said he was sorry he could not say goodbye properly following what turned out to be his final match last week against Young Boys in the Champions League.
“Over the past three-and-a-half years, I have been truly grateful for your wonderful support and cheering,” wrote Furuhashi in a statement released by Celtic. “From the moment I joined until my final day, I’ve been happy every step of the way.
“Being able to enjoy so many wonderful moments and achievements with all of you made me feel like the happiest player in the world countless times. I believe these invaluable experiences were only possible because I came to Celtic.
“Even as the time goes on, I am deeply moved and encouraged by the many warm messages and kind words I continue to receive, and I cannot thank you enough. I move forward but I will keep all of you in my heart and continue on my journey.
“Lastly, I am very sorry that I couldn’t say goodbye to you all, but I will give my best in my new chapter. I am confident that my wonderful Celtic teammates, along with the manager and his backroom team will continue to create new and exciting moments for the rest of the season.
“Please continue to show your amazing support for Celtic, just as you always have. Hail hail.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.