Kyogo Furuhashi releases emotional Celtic statement and reveals one thing he is sorry about

Striker says thanks to fans for his ‘wonderful’ time at Celtic Park

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyogo Furuhashi has addressed the Celtic supporters with a heartfelt message following his move to Rennes.

Furuhashi’s transfer to the French Ligue 1 side was confirmed on Monday afternoon, with Portuguese forward Jota moving in the opposite direction. The Japanese striker ends a hugely successful three-and-a-half year spell at Celtic Park, scoring 85 goals and winning eight trophies during his time in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furuhashi had told Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers earlier this season that he wanted a fresh challenge and after his move to Brittany was sealed, he posted a farewell note to the Celtic supporters and said he was sorry he could not say goodbye properly following what turned out to be his final match last week against Young Boys in the Champions League.

“Over the past three-and-a-half years, I have been truly grateful for your wonderful support and cheering,” wrote Furuhashi in a statement released by Celtic. “From the moment I joined until my final day, I’ve been happy every step of the way.

Kyogo Furuhashi left Celtic for Rennes on Monday. | SNS Group

“Being able to enjoy so many wonderful moments and achievements with all of you made me feel like the happiest player in the world countless times. I believe these invaluable experiences were only possible because I came to Celtic.

“Even as the time goes on, I am deeply moved and encouraged by the many warm messages and kind words I continue to receive, and I cannot thank you enough. I move forward but I will keep all of you in my heart and continue on my journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lastly, I am very sorry that I couldn’t say goodbye to you all, but I will give my best in my new chapter. I am confident that my wonderful Celtic teammates, along with the manager and his backroom team will continue to create new and exciting moments for the rest of the season.