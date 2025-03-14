Scottish Cup semi-final dates, times and TV details confirmed for Celtic v St Johnstone and Hearts v Aberdeen
The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final dates, kick-off times, TV channels and ticket prices have been confirmed by the Scottish Football Association.
Both matches take place at Hampden Park next month with holders Celtic facing 2021 cup winners St Johnstone while Hearts and Aberdeen contest the other final four clash at the national stadium. Live TV coverage of both games will be shared between Premier Sports and BBC One Scotland.
Celtic booked their place with a 2-0 win over Hibs while St Johnstone claimed a 1-0 victory at Livingston. Hearts beat Dundee 3-1 in the quarter-finals with Aberdeen overcoming Queen's Park 4-1.
Either Hearts or Aberdeen will be first to book their place in the final with their semi-final meeting first up on Saturday, April 19 with a 12.30pm kick-off. The game will be shown live on Premier Sports and BBC One Scotland in what is the first meeting of the two clubs at Hampden since 1996, when Hearts won 2-1 to reach the final against Rangers.
Celtic versus St Johnstone then takes centre stage on Easter Sunday, April 20, with the game scheduled for a 3pm start and live coverage restricted to Premier Sports only.
The two winning semi-finalists will progress to the Scottish Cup final which takes place at Hampden on Saturday, May 24.
Ticket prices for both semi-finals have been frozen at last year's prices with adult briefs set at £30 and £40 while over 65s and under 16s will be charged £15 or £20. Details of ticket sales will be confirmed by the respective clubs in due course.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.