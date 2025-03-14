Holders set for Easter Sunday showdown at Hampden

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final dates, kick-off times, TV channels and ticket prices have been confirmed by the Scottish Football Association.

Both matches take place at Hampden Park next month with holders Celtic facing 2021 cup winners St Johnstone while Hearts and Aberdeen contest the other final four clash at the national stadium. Live TV coverage of both games will be shared between Premier Sports and BBC One Scotland.

Celtic booked their place with a 2-0 win over Hibs while St Johnstone claimed a 1-0 victory at Livingston. Hearts beat Dundee 3-1 in the quarter-finals with Aberdeen overcoming Queen's Park 4-1.

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup trophy at Hampden Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SFA

Either Hearts or Aberdeen will be first to book their place in the final with their semi-final meeting first up on Saturday, April 19 with a 12.30pm kick-off. The game will be shown live on Premier Sports and BBC One Scotland in what is the first meeting of the two clubs at Hampden since 1996, when Hearts won 2-1 to reach the final against Rangers.

Celtic versus St Johnstone then takes centre stage on Easter Sunday, April 20, with the game scheduled for a 3pm start and live coverage restricted to Premier Sports only.

The two winning semi-finalists will progress to the Scottish Cup final which takes place at Hampden on Saturday, May 24.

