How Rangers only made Celtic success sweeter amid praise for hero with 'numbers through the roof'

Celtic captain has say on Premier Sports Cup final victory

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is welcoming the challenge from an improved Rangers after admitting it only made Sunday's Premier Sports Cup final success all the sweeter.

A Hampden classic saw six goals shared between the Glasgow rivals and the momentum shift back and forth throughout 120 captivating minutes before finally being decided on a penalty shoot-out.

Celtic were not at their best but showed mettle to emerge victorious, reclaiming the only trophy won by Rangers last season and taking the first step towards their goal of winning a fifth treble in nine seasons.

McGregor, who drew level with legendary Celtic skipper Billy McNeil by winning his 23rd major honour, insisted the manner of their latest triumph only added to the satisfaction and left him hungry for more silverware.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor with the Premier Sports Cup after the penalty shoot-out win over Rangers at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"That's the thing about playing for this club - it demands success," he said. "We go into the game and probably everyone thinks we're favourite to win. So straight away you're on a hiding to nothing. If you win the game, everybody goes, okay, up the road.

“But it's not easy. You've got to keep turning up and turning up. And making it happen as well. Over the years we've won a lot of cup finals and we've done it in different fashions.

“This is one that was a lot harder than some of the other ones, but that makes it even more pleasing. Listen, Rangers are a good side. You see them in Europe and they're playing really well.

“They're starting to gain momentum in the league as well. So you know that when you come to a cup final you have to do a lot right to win the game.

“In the second half we did. Rangers also did a lot right as well. So it made for a really good game. Like I say, when you're in these moments, the most important thing is winning."

Celtic goalkeeper Kapser Schmeichel saves from Rangers' Ridvan Yilmaz in the Premier Sports Cup final penalty shootout. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

McGregor stepped up to the plate in the shoot-out as all five Celtic takers converted their penalties with Kasper Scheimchel's save from Ridvan Yilmaz proving decisive.

“I thought Kasper would save one," he revealed. "I don't want to do him a disservice because it's hard to save penalties. But I did fancy him to save one and that’s another clean sweep for us in terms of scoring penalties.

"We all know we've got quality and we all trust each other, and the way that we work. We've shown that time and time again. So in those moments it was just about keeping your nerve and using your technique to get the outcome that you want."

McGregor revealed there was no harsh words or raised voices in the Celtic dressing room after a first-half where they were second best to a Rangers side who led through a Nedim Bajrami effort before turning the game around after the break with goals from .

“At half time it was more about trying to calm the group down," he said. "The gaffer gave us a couple of tactical things that he thought could help us. We were a wee bit safe in the first half. But once we were less safe on the ball and played through the press a wee bit better, you could see we were a threat in the second half.

“So it was actually more the other way in terms of trying to stay calm. It was about trying to get something more out of the players that way. He's always very good in pressure situations and that was the same again."

Daizen Maeda's winning penalty nestles past a helpless Jack Butland. | SNS Group

McGregor described matching O'Neil's record as a "proud moment" but deflected individual praise onto Japanese winger Daizen Maeda who netted his 11th goal of the season to put his side 2-1 up in the match before stepping up to score the decisive penalty.

“Daizen has been unbelievable," he said. "He's come up with so many big moments this season. But not only that, the whole time he's been here he's been a mainstay in the team and so important for us.

“His energy is infectious. He's so robust for being a winger. His numbers are through the roof and he's contributing with big moments, which is what being a Celtic player is all about.