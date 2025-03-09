'I sleep well, my friend': Brendan Rodgers has no Celtic headache as Rangers get derby theft warning

Celtic boss in bullish mood ahead of Old Firm derby after downing Hibs in Scottish Cup

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers quickly turned his attention to Rangers after dispatching Hibs 2-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup and ahead of next Sunday’s Old Firm derby warned their bitter rivals: “We’ll be ready.”

Rangers turned over Celtic 3-0 at Ibrox during the last meeting between the two clubs on January 2 in a rare off day for the defending champions and while that loss has not harmed their title challenge given they are 16 points clear at the summit, Rodgers admitted that it was a painful experience losing in Govan and that Rangers “stole their game”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo meet again in seven days time and Rodgers expects a strong performance from his Celtic players as they march closer to a domestic treble.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has Rangers in his sights once more. | SNS Group

“Listen, we were well beaten on the day,” Rodgers said of that match at Ibrox. “Rangers stole our game that day. That's normally how we play and how we do, but they took it from us and deserved the win. But we will be ready for the demands of that game.

“I said before I'd never had the team really like that in any of those games. So the demands that are needed to play in that game, we will be ready for them next week like we were in the first game [when Celtic won 3-0 back in September last year].”

There has been a change in the dugout since the teams last met, with Barry Ferguson having replaced Philippe Clement as interim manager. Rodgers is unsure as to whether Rangers will be a different team to the one he has faced already this season and said he is cognisant of their threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think when I analyse Rangers, I see the team that is still doing what they've done all season,” continued Rodgers. “They’ve been very good in Europe, probably a wee bit inconsistent domestically. But the strength of the team is in counter-attack. It's not when teams are camped in and connecting the game. So we have to be mindful of that.

“Barry will come with passion and professionalism and wanting to make a result here. But I do as well. So it will be a great game. We'll look forward to it. And when it arrives, it will be brilliant.”

Rodgers was pleased with the level his Celtic team showed in ending Hibs’ 15-game unbeaten run. Goals from Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah clinched another date at Hampden ahead of Monday’s draw for the semi-finals.

"We were very good in the game apart from a little spell in the second half,” analysed Rodgers. “But I thought our compactness and control in the game was really, really good. The keeper made some really good saves. We just had a wee spell in the second half for 10-12 minutes where we just loosened our passing and didn't quite connect the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic disposed of Hibs 2-0 in the Scottish Cup. | SNS Group

“So that gives them a little bit of impetus. When I look through the course of the game, we were very good. And we have to be because against a team that's high in confidence, we wanted to control their system, how they play. We have to move them. So we've got to get it side to side to penetrate, to work them. The keeper makes some brilliant saves. But overall, I thought we were thoroughly deserving to get to the semi-final.”