Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager following the shock resignation of head coach Brendan Rodgers on Monday evening, with ex-Parkhead boss Martin O’Neill placed in temporary charge.

Departing on the back of a damaging 3-1 defeat to Hearts at the weekend, Rodgers leaves with the club eight points off the pace in the Scottish Premiership, with a huge Premier Sports Cup semi-final against rivals Rangers to come on Sunday.

Following the announcement of the 52-year-old’s departure from Parkhead, the club released a statement which said: “Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future. The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway, and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.”

But who is the early favourite to be the next manager at Celtic? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Celtic manager.*

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Kieran McKenna - 16/1 The ex-Manchester United coach and current Ipswich Town manager is 16/1 to be appointed by Celtic. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Robbie Keane - 16/1 A former Celtic striker, the Irishman spent six successful months at Parkhead during his playing career on loan. Now the head coach of Ferencváros, Keane is 16/1 favourite to take over from Brendan Rodgers. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Damien Duff - 16/1 The former Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea and Newcastle United winger won three trophy with Shelbourne in five years, but left the club this summer. A surprise name in the frame for the Celtic job, he spent time as a reserve coach at Parkhead back in 2019 working under Neil Lennon. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales