Champions show what they are made of - but it comes at a cost

Celtic duo Liam Scales and Benjamin Nygren don't look like mechanics but on a stirring night at Parkhead, they helped get Brendan Rodgers' men motoring again in a crucial 2-1 Europa League win over Sturm Graz.

A goal down at the break, hamstrung by muscle injuries early on to key players Kelechi Iheanacho and Alistair Johnston as well as some god-awful finishing, Celtic had broken down. The Honda Civic manager Brendan Rodgers so infamously alluded to last weekend wasn't just trundling on, it was misfiring.

So it is to Celtic's immense credit that they got back on the road in the second half, scoring twice and claiming their first victory at the third attempt in this Europa League campaign. They move on to four points and 21st place, staying in the hunt for the knock-out phases.

It was not an easy ride, though. Celtic actually played some nice stuff in the first half but suffered punctures when Iheanacho slumped to the turf just three minutes in with a hamstring issue and then Johnston, in his first game back since August, tweaked the hamstring that kept him out for the past ten games. In between, Tomi Horvat had given the Austrians a 15th-minute lead with a quite magnificent strike.

Celtic kept hitting potholes with their first-half finishing. Nygren was the chief culprit with two very presentable headers. Iheanacho's replacement Johnny Kenny also had two strikes on goal and Arne Engels, back in the first team, had an effort deflected narrowly wide. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could have been forgiven for thinking he and his players had broken a few wing-mirrors.

Refuelled after the break, Celtic got themselves into gear. Two goals in three minutes, the first via the unlikely source of Scales and then Nygren, set them on their way. By the end what had been an irritated Celtic Park gave their approval.

Big win for Celtic before playing Hearts

This result and parts of the performance should give Celtic a much-needed jolt going into Sunday's crunch Premiership clash with Hearts at Tynecastle. The Jam Tarts have a five-point advantage and momentum. But Celtic, criticised for their lack of speed by Rodgers so far, showed glimpses of their former selves. And there was no downing of tools when the going got tough.

The worry will be those on the treatment table for the journey east to Edinburgh. Daizen Maeda missed this encounter with a hamstring issue and the same problem has reared its head for Iheanacho and Johnston. Being without them would be a massive blow for such a big match. It was particularly concerning to see Johnston come off so despondently after nearly three months on the sidelines.

To compound matters, centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers had to be helped off the pitch right at the end with what appeared to be an ankle issue. The lynchpin of this Celtic team, they do not want to be without him for long.

Despite the disharmony sweeping through Celtic right now, a healthy crowd was in attendance at Parkhead - including a sold-out away end of noisy Sturm Graz fans who clearly fancied their chances against wounded opposition.

There was a solitary banner from the Green Brigade with a concise message: sack the board. Accompanying it was the now traditional faces of board members with red lines through them.

Celtic did not bank on a blow inside three minutes when their only tried and trusted No 9 Iheanacho sank to the turf clutching the back of his leg. The summer signing trudged off for Kenny, who tried hard throughout but lacked a killer edge.

An Old Firm double for Horvat

When Horvat scored a humdinger on 15 minutes, completing an Old Firm double having scored against Rangers at the start of the month, there was a genuine fear Celtic would fall apart. But in a lively remainder of the first half, Nygren twice missed good chances as the hosts showed attacking intent.

Hatate could have levelled 22 seconds into the second period but sclaffed a good opening over the bar and Sturm Graz then came close themselves when Schmeichel turned a Horvat free-kick past his post and then from the corner, Jon Stankovic headed a fraction wide. Surely this game had more goals in it.

Nygren missed two really good chances once more but from a corner, Celtic got the leveller on 61 minutes. Engels passed to Colby Donovan and he slipped in Scales to find the net. A pressure valve was released in Parkhead.

Nygren then had his moment. My oh my did he need it. It was a header, ironically, on 64 minutes. Engels swung in another corner and the Swede nutted home from close range.

Celtic then gained numerical superiority on 70 minutes when Tochi Chukwuani caught Callum McGregor high when making a challenge. Referee Juan Martinez Munuera was left with little option but to send off the Dane.